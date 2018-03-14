London stocks were adding to their early gains by midday on Wednesday, recovering somewhat from losses in the previous session as a strong performance from miners and Prudential lent a hand. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,159.98, while the pound was up 0.2% against the euro at 1.1288 and 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3977. Stocks ended lower the day before after President Donald Trump sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a move that came just days after chief economic adviser Gary Cohn's ...

