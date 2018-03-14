Active-Investors: Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Precision Drilling, Trican Well Service, Horizon North Logistics, and Calfrac Well Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Oil & Gas - Services industry: Precision Drilling, Trican Well Service, Horizon North Logistics, and Calfrac Well Services. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 42.35 points, or 0.27%, to close Wednesday's trading session at 15,647.14. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 1.35 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 829.05.

Moreover, the Energy index was up by 0.49%, closing at 170.90.

Today's stocks of interest consist of Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX: PD), Trican Well Service Ltd (TSX: TCW), Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSX: HNL), and Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSX: CFW).

Precision Drilling Corp.

Calgary, Canada headquartered Precision Drilling Corp.'s stock edged 0.27% lower, to finish Tuesday's session at $3.75 with a total volume of 1.17 million shares traded. Precision Drilling's shares have gained 10.62% in the past three months. Shares of the Company, which provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Precision Drilling's 50-day moving average of $4.28 is above its 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Trican Well Service Ltd

On Tuesday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Trican Well Service Ltd recorded a trading volume of 844,010 shares. The stock ended the day 0.30% lower at $3.33. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $4.09 is above its 50-day moving average of $3.53. Shares of the Company, which provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 66.60.

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

On Tuesday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Horizon North Logistics Inc. ended the session 1.06% lower at $1.86 with a total volume of 263,536 shares traded. Horizon North Logistics' shares have gained 8.77% in the last month, 29.17% in the previous three months, and10.06% in the past year. Shares of the Company, which provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $1.75 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd

Calgary, Canada headquartered Calfrac Well Services Ltd's stock closed the day 0.75% lower at $6.66. The stock recorded a trading volume of 288,141 shares. Calfrac Well Services' shares have gained 3.74% in the last month and 26.86% in the past three months. Furthermore, the stock has rallied 98.21% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $6.63 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $5.64. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the US, the Russian Federation, and Latin America, are trading at a PE ratio of 166.50.

