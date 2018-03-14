The Israeli Ministry of Health has Approved Kanabo Research's Medical Cannabis Vaporizer as a Medical Device

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Israel becomes the first country in the world to grant medical device approval for a medical cannabis vaporizer

Kanabo Research, a Tel-Aviv-based medical cannabis R&D company, is pleased to announce that the Israeli Ministry of Health has granted initial approval as a medical device to its VapePod vaporizer product. This action makes Israel the first county in the world to grant medical device approval to a vaporizer for the use of medical cannabis extracts and formulations.

In addition, Kanabo has initiated initial pre-clinical trials of the company's targeted formulations for sleep disorders, designed for use with the approved VapePod medical cannabis vaporizer, and is achieving impressive results in early findings.

The combination of the approved vaporizer and the targeted formulations will enable medical cannabis patients to receive more effective, consistent, and accurate dosing and delivery methods than currently accepted medical cannabis treatment methods. Kanabo has two patents in the process of registration regarding the targeted formulations of medical cannabis extracts for sleep disorders, as well as the initial approval of the VapePod vaporizer by the Medical Cannabis Unit of the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Most medical cannabis patients today consume their cannabis by smoking - despite all of the known risks. The VapePod medical vaporizer enables patients to inhale their medical cannabis without the risks of smoking. Studies have shown that inhaling cannabis is significantly more effective than other delivery methods, and the VapePod vaporizer allows patients to still utilize the benefits of inhalation. The next version of the device - VapePod MD - will also monitor patient usage and gather usage data for caregivers, doctors, and research applications.

"This approval is a significant announcement for the medical cannabis patients in Israel who will be able to use the medical vaporizer for the first time," said Avihu Tamir, co-founder and CEO of Kanabo Research. "We expect that due to the transition of most of the cannabis consumers to the use of vaporizers, our company is projected to reach 10 million dollars in sales within three years in the Israeli market, while the Israeli cannabis market is expected to reach 100 million dollars in sales within three years. The Israeli market is a platform to deliver our technology to global markets in North America and Europe."