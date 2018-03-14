2017 turnover up +20% at constant exchange compared to 2016: strong growth trajectory continues

Furla Group closed out 2017 with decisive growth. The company saw a +20% increase in turnover compared to the previous year at constant exchange (+18,3% at current exchange rates), hitting 499 million euros. Significantly growth on last year for the EBITDA at +34,1%.

Comparable store sales propelled the company's success, with a high single digit, like for like increase. There was an absolute sales increase worldwide and all markets performed well. In particular, at constant exchange, the Asia Pacific region saw a remarkable +50% uptick over the previous year and now accounts for 24% of total turnover.

Sales in Japan were up +15,4% and account for 23% of total turnover. The EMEA region increased by +12.9% and accounts for 46% of company turnover. The U.S., with sales up +9,6%, represents 7% of business.

The company's unequivocal success is the result of sharp strategies, starting from major investments in marketing, with 360° projects that encompass all channels from digital to social and e-commerce, as well as store windows and media communications. In addition, Furla Group has dedicated significant resources to ensuring, more than ever, that its collections meet the demands of international clientele. Another crucial factor driving the company's growth is the expansion of the distribution network with stronger, direct oversight by Furla. In 2017 the Group took over the distribution in key markets such as Australia and Portugal.

In the first quarter of 2018, new openings are slated for the EMEA region, notably in Germany and Czech Republic as well as for the United States. Today, Furla is present in approximately 100 countries and has a worldwide distribution network of 467 point of sales (compared to 444 in 2016), 253 of which it owns directly, 177 of which are franchises and 37 of which are travel retail operations. Retail accounted for 70% of all sales in 2017.

The travel retail sector continues its growth in 2017, with a further increase of +14.5%.

Human Resources are the key factor of Furla Group's growth and success. Recently, the Company has been certified as one of the Top Employers Italy 2018 Certification, which recognizes the best companies, after a careful evaluation of their job opportunities and working conditions.

"The 500 million euros goal is something to be very proud of and motivation to keep evolving. The organic sales growth data is the most relevant, as it confirms that the company is on solid financial ground, thanks to the excellence of the brand and the quality of the product and Italian design we offer our customers. The company's widespread growth across all markets reflects our efforts in further strengthening our distribution network and investing in research and product innovation," said Alberto Camerlengo, Chief Executive Officer of Furla Group.

To learn more about Furla please visit www.Furla.com.

