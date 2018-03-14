Technavio's latest market research report on the global lottery market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005516/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global lottery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global lottery market will grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. High return on low investment is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The lottery market comprises a variety of games and tickets that are offered in different price ranges. The reward varies from one ticket to another. The rewards are of two types, physical goods as well as monetary benefits. In 2016, a jackpot worth USD 1.58 billion was split three ways among three winners. Such high return on low investment attracts a large group of individuals, and this factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing promotion of lottery through social media as one of the key emerging trends driving the global lottery market:

Growing promotion of lottery through social media

Social media has become a widely used platform for the promotion of lotteries. Winners and lottery companies post the winning prizes on social networking websites to promote their lotteries. A few of the profiles have become very popular in the segment in terms of promotions. The popularity of various social networking websites has prompted the lottery companies to promote and post their jackpots on such websites.

"Richard Lustig, who became popular because of winning a prize over USD 1 million in seven state-sponsored lottery games from 1993 to 2010, shares the secrets to winning lottery through his social network profile. Thus, promoting the sales of lottery tickets through social media is likely to support the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on gaming

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global lottery market segmentation

This market research report segments the global lottery market into the following types (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries), by platforms (traditional and online), by device (mobile and desktop), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The terminal-based games segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected to increase nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing type is scratch-off games, which will account for 29% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global lottery market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 38%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to witness a decline of nearly 3% as the market is matured and is nearing toward saturation. APAC, on the other hand, is expected to witness an impressive growth of nearly 4% in terms of market share, by 2022.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005516/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com