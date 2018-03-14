Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the fruits and vegetable industry. A prominent fruits and vegetable supplier wanted to attain suitable insights into the competitors regarding their critical strengths and weaknesses and build a strong competitive strategy to improve their business performance.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market intelligence solutions help firms to collect, record, and evaluate information on the company's market space and upgrade the quality of their business decisions."

The global fruit and vegetable industry has experienced constant demand over the past few years, with the continued consumption of processed fruits and vegetable products by economies of every size increased. The demand for fruits and vegetables has grown rapidly in developing economies, as industrial growth has resulted in greater urbanization, higher per capita incomes, and growth in the size of the middle class.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to concentrate on the potential markets to boost their brand positioning strategy. The client was able to understand the existing market landscape and find the growth opportunities in the market.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Allocate the resources accurately

Minimize the risk of investments

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Expanding their market presence

Staying relatively ahead of the competition

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

