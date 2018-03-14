Worldpay's CFO, Stephanie Ferris, Recognized as One of the Most Influential Women in Payments

CINCINNATI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY), a leading payments provider with unique capability to power global integrated omni-commerce, is pleased to announce that its chief financial officer, Stephanie Ferris, was named as one of The Most Influential Women in Payments of 2018 by PaymentsSource. The prestigious list recognizes 25 women from around the world who stand out for their achievements, exceptional leadership, and promotion of innovation in the payments industry.

"Stephanie is a strong leader and through her talent, dedication, and her tireless work has been instrumental in the significant changes that have built Worldpay into the global payments leader it is today," said Charles Drucker, executive chairman and co-chief executive officer of Worldpay. "We are pleased to see this deserving recognition for a key influencer in the payments industry."

As CFO of the company, Stephanie ensures Worldpay is in position for both short-term and long-term success. Her driving dedication to the business was vital in not only Vantiv's spinout from Fifth Third Bancorp, but also in the company's most recent merger between Vantiv and Worldpay Group plc.

Every year, PaymentsSource honors the women who are driving change in one of the most dynamic areas of financial services. The honorees not only set an example for their peers, they are unafraid to learn from newcomers and are diligent about encouraging a freshness and diversity of ideas in the industry.

