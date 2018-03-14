Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Morgan Resources Corp. (CSE: JH) (the "Company" or "Morgan Resources") is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name to Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting being held on March 22, 2018. The re-branding to Leviathan Cannabis better reflects the scale and scope of the Company and its offering in the cannabis marketplace.

The Company announced today that it has appointed Raniero Corsini, a current director of the Company, as interim CEO of the Company. The Company has also appointed Luvlina Sanghera, current Chief Creative Officer of the Company's operating subsidiary, Jekyll & Hyde Brand Builders Inc. ("J&H") as CEO of J&H. Ms. Sanghera is a dynamic and experienced cannabis professional, marketing and design executive and has held numerous senior leadership positions throughout her career. Former CEO, Ms. Kerry Harris, is no longer with the Company.

For more information, please contact Raniero Corsini, CEO at 416 903-0059 or Luvlina Sanghera, CEO 604 908-6468.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.