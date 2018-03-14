Natural Intelligence is Named the Winner of the Ringba LeadsCon Giveaway

Ringba and Natural Intelligence Both Participated in the LeadsCon West Conference, which Took Place from March 5-7, 2018 in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The founders of Ringba, a global communications platform, are pleased to announce that Natural Intelligence was selected as the winner of the Ringba LeadsCon Giveaway which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 5-7, 2018.

To meet the team from Ringba at a conference or trade show, please check out their schedule of upcoming events at https://www.ringba.com/meet-us.

As a spokesperson for Ringba noted, Natural Intelligence is a worldwide leader in the comparison space, and operates in markets throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has one key goal in mind: to help their valued customers to make better, more informed decisions when choosing an online service provider.

Both Ringba and Natural Intelligence attended the LeadsCon West conference, and the team from Ringba was thrilled with the number of entries that they received for their giveaway. At the end of the event, the team from Ringba was chosen as the winner of the Ringba $1000 Giveaway.

The event, which is a premiere gathering of performance marketing and lead generation specialists, attracted almost 3,000 attendees who were eager to learn in-depth insights and enjoy access to marketing leaders. The opportunities for attendees like Ringba and Natural Intelligence to network and do business at the popular Las Vegas event were greater than ever, and both companies were thrilled to make even more connections and learn valuable tips and insights.

"We also enjoyed the content agenda that was designed by LeadsCon's award-winning editorial team," the spokesperson for Ringba noted, adding that the conference featured some of the biggest names and emerging experts in the industry.

"The Ringba team is looking forward to attending next year's LeadsCon West conference, and we hope to see Natural Intelligence and other innovative companies there as well."

About Ringba:

Ringba is a global communications platform for connecting consumers with businesses in real-time with intelligence call tracking, routing, attribution and analytics for inbound calls. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com.

About Natural Intelligence:

Natural Intelligence is a global leader in the comparison space, operating in markets around the world to help customers make better, more informed decisions when choosing an online service provider. For more information, please visit www.naturalint.com.

About LeadsCon:

LeadsCon is the premier conference for Networking, Education, and Premium Content focused on the performance and lead generation industry. For more information, please visit www.leadscon.com.

