sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,44 Euro		-0,45
-0,59 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,40
76,44
16:30
76,40
76,45
16:30
14.03.2018 | 15:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Xbox and David Smith Set a New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' Title for a Human Cannonball

TAMPA, Florida, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --David "The Bullet" Smith broke his GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Greatest Distance Travelled as a Human Cannonball for the launch of Xbox upcoming game, Sea of Thieves.

David launched 195 ft through the air out of the Xbox Pirate Blaster, a 34 foot long cannon at Raymond James Stadium, breaking his former GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of 193.8 ft. The flight was a wild ride for David who was in the air for about five seconds before an impact stop on the landing airbag. Fans tuned into this livestream via Mixer Xbox Channel, and left motivating comments for Dave throughout this extremely fun and interactive event.

Sea of Thieves will be available on March 20 as part of Xbox Game Pass where fans can use their own cannons to take down enemy ships. Cram your pirate into the cannon, take aim at your destination, light the fuse and enjoy the ride! Sea of Thievesis available for pre-order in theMicrosoft Store now and allows gamers to experience a rich, fantastical world filled with pirates, danger and discovery - all in native 4K and HDR!

To learn about other amazing gaming record titles, read the Guinness World Records 2018 Gamer's Edition book.

Media Contact: Erica Teller, 212-774-6829, eteller@endeavorco.com

Xbox and Human Cannonball Dave

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654056/SOT_Human_Cannonball_Launch_Broll.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654051/Sea_of_Thieves_Human_Cannonball_Launch_Xbox.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire