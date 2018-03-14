Trianz Welcomes Matthew Feyling, its New VP of Analytics, West Coast Region

SANTA CLARA, California, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital business and technology transformation organization Trianz is pleased to announce that Matthew (Matt) Feyling has joined the firm as a Vice President in its Analytics and Information Management Practice.Feyling has previously held leadership roles at a Big Data solutions group in the San Francisco Bay area, and will now oversee Trianz' client engagements in the West Coast region where he will focus on growing its client relationships, driving client value, and supporting client success.

Feyling has over 20 years of industry experience in designing analytical solutions and driving business adoption to ensure customer success. His role at Trianz will extend to enabling digital transformation at Fortune 1000 client organizations, specifically targeting Big Data, Data Science, and Data Engineering and Analytics Reporting initiatives.

Feyling said he looks forward to working with the Trianz leadership team to develop and advance key analytics service offerings such as Modern Data Architectures, Customer 360, Data Monetization, Marketing Analytics, and other data-centric initiatives which have become critical to digital transformations. He is also spearheading the firm's talent acquisition efforts to accommodate recent growth in the region. Todd Nash, the Trianz Analytics & Information Management Practice leader added, "We're all excited to have Matt on board. His experience, capabilities and collaborative style should prove to be a tremendous advantage for Trianz clients and our teams in achieving success through use of analytics that are playing a key role in enterprise transformation."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

Media.Contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800