Perlite Market to Grow at 7.78% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Perlite Market is forecast to reach $2.20 billion by 2022 from $1.51 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.78% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing demand for new constructions due to rapid urbanization and industrialization with large-scale investments in the commercial and infrastructural sectors, the rising demand for perlite in emerging economies and the increasing inclination toward sustainable construction methods are increasing the reliance on modern construction materials.

The global market for the perlite market is dominated by players such as Imerys Minerals (UK), Keltech Energies (India), Dupré Minerals (UK), Amol Dicalite (India), IPM Group of Companies (Philippines), Bergama Mining Perlite (Turkey), Supreme Perlite Company (US), Genper Group (Turkey), The Schundler Company (US), and Whittemore Company (US).

The perlite market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the large-scale government investments in the building & construction sector in the region. Additionally, the increasing population and rising income accelerate the per capita spending on construction. The markets of China and India are projected to be lucrative due to their ongoing and upcoming infrastructural construction projects as well as the increase in consumer spending on construction activities.

The construction sector dominated the perlite market in 2016 and is projected to be the second-fastest growing application in the next five years. The construction industry is evolving continuously; huge differences are witnessed in the structures built today as compared to the ones built over a decade ago. Increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in developing countries and changing preferences in terms of construction methods are increasing the reliance on advanced construction materials and technologies, which is driving the perlite market. Lack of awareness regarding perlite and its benefits, along with unstable costs of raw materials might restrain the demand for perlite.

The expanded perlite segment dominated the Perlite Market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its various properties such as high insulation, acoustic properties, and excellent water retention. It also has a high water density that is beneficial for the healthy growth of plants and hence witnesses a high demand from the horticultural sector. Perlite increases the strength, durability, surface finish, and resistance to withstand adverse climatic conditions as per design specifications/requirements without compromising on the quality of the concrete structure. The rising demand for durable, lightweight, and efficient raw materials in the construction industry is expected to boost the perlite market through the forecast period.

The segmentation considered for the perlite market report is based on form, application, and region that constitute the key markets. On the basis of form, expanded perlite held a larger share. Factors such as ongoing infrastructural construction activities in emerging economies and rise in the number of new building constructions, globally, are expected to drive the demand for perlite during the forecast period. On the basis of application, this market has been categorized into construction, horticulture & agriculture, and industrial. The construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of perlite market experts to collect data related to different aspects of the perlite market. Estimates reached after analyzing the secondary sources were validated through these interviews. Primary sources included professionals such as constructors, concrete suppliers, additives manufacturers, distributors, consultants, and academic professionals. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level - 65%, and Managers - 35%

By Region: Europe - 28%, North America - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 22%, Middle East & Africa - 15%, and South America - 10%

Note: The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2015. Tier 1: Revenue > USD 10 billion; Tier 2: USD 1 billion > Revenue > USD 10 billion; Tier 3: Revenue < USD 1 billion

