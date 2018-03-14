Technavio's latest market research report on the global multi-mode chipset marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global multi-mode chipset market will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of LTE networks by telecommunication operators is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Telecommunication operators across the globe have been extensively deploying LTE networks. This is one of the major growth inducers of the global multi-mode chipset market. The deployment of LTE networks indicates that there is a strong demand from cellular device users for 4G capabilities. The LTE networks should have the ability to support the transition from 2G/3G to 4G.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of devices that support 5G NR with integrated gigabit LTE as one of the key emerging trends driving the global multi-mode chipset market:

Growing popularity of devices that support 5G NR with integrated gigabit LTE

One of the major trends as identified by Technavio is the increasing popularity of devices that support 5G NR with integrated gigabit LTE. There has been an increasing interest in deploying 5G by telecommunication operators across the world. This is primarily because of the possibility to achieve superfast data transmission speeds, which are 1,000 times faster than the present 4G services. To commercialize 5G, multi-mode chipset manufacturers such as QUALCOMM and MediaTek have started focusing on Gigabit LTE. The Gigabit LTE will be able to meet data requirements of many mobile connections. This is possible since Gigabit LTE can provide fiber-optic-like cable download speeds without the use of any cable.

By commercializing Gigabit LTE, devices that are equipped with the technology will be able to support strong signals and fast speeds in crowded locations. Users can obtain quick cloud access along with fast video and music streaming.

"For a telecommunication and mobile operator, Gigabit LTE is the foundation to deploy 5G networks during the forecast period. Therefore, investments toward achieving the Gigabit LTE will require highly efficient multi-mode chipsets, further driving the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Global multi-mode chipset market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global multi-mode chipset market based on its applications (smartphones, tablets, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global multi-mode chipset market by geography has been derived based on the sales of multi-mode chipsets to smartphones, tablets, wearables, and notebooks manufacturers located across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The global multi-mode chipset market by geography was dominated by APAC with a market share of close to 79% in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period increasing its market share by a further 3% while the other two regions will witness a small reduction in their market share by 2022.

