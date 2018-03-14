Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top trending manufacturing technologies.

The manufacturing industry is witnessing rapid changes due to the latest disruptions in manufacturing technology. Modern manufacturing firms are gradually accepting that being exposed to the current technological trends in manufacturing is less of an addition and more of a necessity to the business. This has led to the gradual shift of several firms from manual manufacturing processes to digital manufacturing.

According to the manufacturing technologies experts at Infiniti, "Advanced manufacturing technologies such as cloud computing, nanotechnology, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are altering the face of the manufacturing industry."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top four trending manufacturing technologies.

Top trending manufacturing technologies:

One of the most significant news making headlines in recent times is the introduction of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing industry. 3D technology can be leveraged to manufacture any components like metal, plastic, mixed materials, and even human tissue. By using 3D printing, aerospace manufacturers like NASA, GE, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are already providing critical system components for their engines and systems. With the ability to print metal materials in 3D, big and small industrial manufacturers are starting to test this technology to understand how to it can be beneficial for their business. Light-based manufacturing: Electronic components utilized in smartphones and computers can be manufactured with the help of a light-based manipulation platform. This manufacturing technology will help substitute expensive robots with light for arranging parts. The light-based method relies on devices that use light to manipulate small objects in liquids. This technology can mass produce electronic parts economically and quickly, which could change the way items such as circuit boards are manufactured. Currently, expensive robots are used to place and solder minute parts of circuitry into place. It becomes a time-consuming and challenging process when electronic components get smaller. Micromanipulation manufacturing technology such as light-based manufacturing could be a cheap and simple alternative.

The present issues encompassing 3D printing in the manufacturing industry can be reduced with the ability to simulate the production of a part from its design process to its final output. At present, additive manufacturing has mostly been grounded on trial and error, which can end up in a costly development process as organizations must keep changing the system until they get it right. But simulation provides precise predictions of how parts will perform, which, in turn, will finally reduce errors and cut costs. Later, assimilating simulation into the manufacturing process right from the start to the end will help release the full potential of 3D printing in the manufacturing industry.

