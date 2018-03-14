Disruptive terminal technology and pricing will support faster deployment

Avanti Communications Group plc ("Avanti"), a leading satellite operator, providing Ka-band satellite data communications services across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has formed a partnership Isotropic Systems, the next-generation satellite terminal provider, with to develop self-installing, all electronic scanning terminals.

The partnership signals Avanti's confidence that the transformational optical technology will open new addressable markets with disruptive pricing and enhance a range of mobility applications that service providers can flexibly deliver to consumer, government and enterprise users.

Isotropic Systems will customise the terminals specifically to Avanti's requirements with a special focus on seamless multi-beam tracking, market-leading instantaneous bandwidth as well as significantly lower pricing. The innovative technology will also provide Avanti with the capability to deliver fixed broadband services that consume 90 percent less power with extremely high performance and reliability. A working prototype is expected in early 2019 and full scale production by mid 2020.

Graham Peters, Managing Director of Government Solutions, Avanti Communications, said:"We are pleased to partner with Isotropic Systems to lead our industry in creating and addressing new market opportunities based on this disruptive and innovative technology. Avanti is focused on delivering cost-effective high-throughput connectivity to serve our customers across EMEA."

"Demand for broadband increases each day worldwide, and satellite operators such as Avanti, continue to build out their ecosystem to provide HTS services to underserved markets," said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. "Our unique technical capabilities and disruptive pricing enable Avanti to unlock the latent demand for HTS capacity by segments that require a significantly lower barrier to entry in terms of the CAPEX but without compromising on expected performance. Having gained the confidence of a long-standing satellite operator reinforces our vision of satisfying the demand for satellite data, mobility and broadband services by significantly minimizing the cost compared to existing ground terminals and making them much simpler to deploy."

About Avanti Communications

Avanti connects people wherever they are in their homes, businesses, in government and on mobiles.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and across 118 countries, the network provides ubiquitous internet service to a quarter of the world's population. Avanti delivers the level of quality and flexibility that the most demanding telecoms customers in the world seek.

Avanti is the first mover in high throughput satellite data communications in EMEA. It has rights to orbital slots and Ka-band spectrum in perpetuity that covers an end market of over 1.7bn people.

www.avantiplc.com

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design.

www.isotropicsystems.com

