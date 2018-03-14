CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Columbus - Polaris, OH

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the biggest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store in Columbus - Polaris, OH. The team at CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates owners Paul and Joe Koors on this achievement.

"We are so excited to expand CPR's repair services to the Columbus - Polaris area," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR. "As present owners of a successful CPR shop, CPR Gahanna, we do not doubt that Paul and Joe will do great work in Columbus - Polaris."

Located only 14 miles north of downtown Columbus, CPR Columbus - Polaris is in an optimal setting for a business. It is surrounded by a community of commerce and offers easy access to the expressway. The nearby shopping centers such as Polaris Fashion Place and the Polaris Towne Center are ideal for potential customers.

CPR Columbus - Polaris offers gadget repair services that are fast and affordable. The experienced technicians can fix the most common device issues from battery repair, to screen replacement and water damage.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Columbus - Polaris is located at:

8653 Sancus Blvd

Columbus, OH 43240

Please contact the store at 614-896-6323 or via email repairs@cpr-columbus-polaris.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/columbus-oh-polaris/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

