2 Former Heroin Addicts Launch Project Unbroken To Fight Addiction And Promote Positive Life Changes

Project Unbroken was launched by two former heroin addicts in the hope that they could raise awareness about addiction, as well as help addicts and loved ones of addicts get through addiction and stay sober

As Greg and Matt explained, they have a very personal reason for starting the new program.

Greg and Matt were best friends growing up. The type of friendship where when one of them was there, people knew the other wasn't far behind.

After about 10 years of friendship, they found themselves caught up in a heroin addiction that all started from "harmless experimentation" with prescription painkillers in their late teens.

Their heroin addiction lasted for a few years until Matt was able to separate himself from Greg. Matt made the unfortunate realization that the addiction would never end if they continued being friends, as they would constantly drag each other deeper into the depths of addiction. Overnight they went from being best friends and hanging out every single day to not speaking for over 5 years.

Fast forward over 5 years later and the two former friends re-united. At this point Matt was totally sober and had been off of heroin for about 5 years. He had heard that Greg had been clean from heroin for a little while so he decided to reach out to Greg and invite him to his Crossfit gym he had started.

They totally rebuilt their friendship.

Matt helped Greg get back into shape, totally transforming his mind and body as seen in before and after pictures. Greg helped Matt with business related stuff, as Greg has started a massively successful online business since his recovery from addiction.

Now 10 years after Matt and Greg went their separate ways Matt is almost 10 years clean from heroin and Greg is about 7 years clean from heroin.

They are both now fathers, engaged, successful business owners, have totally transformed their health and have built positive relationships and habits. They now push each other in positive ways with health, business and positive habits.

After noticing that people were always asking questions about how they made such a turn around after drugs and heroin addiction, they decided to start Project Unbroken.

This project details their journey through addiction, recovery and success in life after heroin addiction.

To learn more about Project Unbroken and how it can help people who are battling addiction, please visit http://www.projectunbroken.com.

They are hoping that sharing their experiences with addiction will provide resources to addicts and loved ones of addicts and give hope. And they now want to push people in positive ways as they have done with each other since reuniting.

About Project Unbroken:

Project Unbroken was started in 2018 by two former heroin addicts. They are hoping that their experiences with drug and alcohol addiction can help prevent addiction and help addicts and loved ones of addicts through addiction. They hope to instill hope and make people realize anything is possible, even after addiction. For more information, please visit http://www.projectunbroken.com.

