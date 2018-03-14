VR Group Selects Conduent Fare Collection System for Finland's Railway Network

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), announced the VR Group, operators of Finland's railway network, has selected the Conduent Expert 6000 Ticket Vending Machine to upgrade its ticketing infrastructure. The new ticket vending machine will enhance the end-user experience, helping to make the railway network a more preferable option.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/651406/Conduent_Expert_6000_Ticket_Vending_Machines.jpg )



"The Conduent Expert 6000 Ticket Vending Machine met our requirements for a high quality technology that could be configured to meet our specific needs," said Pia Luukkonen, procurement manager, VR Group.

Key features of the Conduent Expert 6000 include:

A 27-inch LCD ProCap touch screen display with multi-touch and gestures support. A back-lit area provides space for advertising ticket sales or other products.

An 8-degree inclined display with height adjustable sales application that provides an excellent user experience and complying with the strictest accessibility standards.

A 7mm scratch resistant safety glass to protect the display from damage and vandalism.

"Transportation operators, like the VR Group, are constantly challenged with doing more with less," said Jean-Charles Zaia, Vice President and Portfolio Leader, Public Transport, Conduent. "The highly configurable Conduent Expert 6000 Ticket Vending Machine is designed to help save money while enhancing the end-user experience."

Installation of the new Conduent ticketing vending machines will commence in early 2018 and, once complete, 130 machines will be installed across the VR network.

Conduent offers a range of ticket vending machines, from advanced machines that support all payment means to low cost devices, to meet the varying needs of transport operators and authorities.

Conduent is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions - including electronic toll collection, parking management, advanced transit and safety systems - which offer automated, analytics-based, personalised services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include 76 of the Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning - Conduent manages and modernises these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more athttp://www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit http://www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.