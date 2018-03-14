Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, (hereinafter - the Company or ESO) identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 14 March, 2018 the Supervisory Board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB adopted the following decisions:



• Approve the Annual Report of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017;



• Approve the Annual Financial Statements of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017 audited by the audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB;



• Approve the profit (loss) allocation of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB of the year 2017;



• Submit this review to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB to be held on 30 March 2018.



Shareholders can familiarise themselves with documents related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, draft decisions on the agenda, documents to be submitted to General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders specified in this notice on the website of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB at http://www.eso.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-4.30 p.m.; 7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-3.15 p.m. on Fridays).





