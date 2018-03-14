Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2018-03-14 15:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



On 14 March, 2018 the Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, adopted the following decisions:



1) Approve the Annual Report of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, for the year 2017;



2) Approve the Annual Financial Statements of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, for the year 2017 audited by the audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB;



3) Approve the profit (loss) allocation of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, of the year 2017;



4) Submit this review to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, to be held on 26 March 2018.



Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, draft decisions on the agenda, documents to be submitted to General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders on the website of the Company at https://gamyba.le.lt as well as on the premises of the Company (Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai or Žveju str. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-4.30 p.m.; 7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-3.15 p.m. on Fridays).



Aušra Macerauske, Organizational Development Coordinator, tel. +370 655 70309, e-mail. ausra.macerauske@le.lt