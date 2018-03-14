Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company informs that on 14 March, 2018 the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a decision to elect Ovidijus Martinonis as the new member of the Board in charge of the area of network development from the end of the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Company that elected him until the end of the term of office of the current Board of Directors. Till now Ovidijus Martinonis led Company's metering management department.



Besides Ovidijus Martinonis the Board of the Company consists of Dalia Andrulioniene (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Augustas Dragunas (Director of Finance and Administration Division), Saulius Vaicekauskas (Director of Network Operations Division) and Ignas Pranskevicius (Director of Services Division).



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.