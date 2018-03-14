CapMan Oyj: Decisions of the organising meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 March 2018 at 4.15 p.m. EET

Decisions of the organising meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

Andreas Tallberg was elected Chairman and Mammu Kaario Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors' organising meeting that took place today after the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors established Audit and Remuneration Committees from among its members. The Board did not establish Nomination Committee since the Annual General Meeting decided to establish Shareholders' Nomination Board. The compositions of the committees are as follows:

Audit Committee

Mammu Kaario (Chairman)

Catarina Fagerholm

Eero Heliövaara

Remuneration Committee

Andreas Tallberg (Chairman)

Catarina Fagerholm

Ari Tolppanen

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members and concluded that Catarina Fagerholm, Eero Heliövaara, Mammu Kaario and Andreas Tallberg are independent of both the company and its significant shareholders. Ari Tolppanen is independent of the significant shareholders but non-independent of the company. Hence, the committees fulfil the independence requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015 for listed companies.

Additional information:

Tiina Halmesmäki, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 590 1043

www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

