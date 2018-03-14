ScotGems Plc - Annual Financial Report

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

14 March 2018

Annual Report for the period ended 31 December 2017

On 2 March 2018, ScotGems plc announced its final results for the period ended 31 December 2017.

The Company now announces that it has posted to shareholders its full Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2017 ("Annual Report') which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2018. Copies of the Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Copies of the Annual Report can also be viewed on the Company's website at

http://www.scotgems.com

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400