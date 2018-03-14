US-based auto parts giant Dana Inc could list its shares in London as a condition of its $6.1bn acquisition of GKN's power train business. GKN last Friday agreed to combine its Driveline business with Dana as it looks to fend off a hostile bid from turnaround specialist Melrose Industries, which upped its offer to £8.1bn this Monday. Under the terms of the deal, GKN will receive cash proceeds of $1.6bn and shareholders will receive 47.3% of the fully diluted share capital of a newly formed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...