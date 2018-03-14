US wholesale prices edged past economists' forecasts in February, but only slightly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, final demand prices increased by 0.2% month-on-month, and by 2.8% year-on-year. That was almost in-line with forecasts from economists, who had penciled-in a rise of 0.1% month-on-month and an advance of 2.8% year-on-year. The latter was up from a reading of 2.7% for January. Versus the previous month, final demand goods prices were down by 0.1%, following a 0.7% rise ...

