InteliSecure: Intelisecure Partners with Digital Guardian, Netskope to Meet Surge in Demand for Managed Critical Data Protection

Partnerships Enable InteliSecure to Combine Two Unique Capabilities: World-Class Data Loss Prevention and Cloud Security Access, Forming a Powerful Managed Security Service Offering

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / InteliSecure, the leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced it has forged two significant industry partnerships with Waltham, Mass.-based Digital Guardian, provider of the industry's only threat aware data protection platform, and Los Altos, Ca.-based Netskope, the leading provider of cloud security.

The partnership enables InteliSecure to combine two unique capabilities: world-class Data Loss Prevention and Cloud Security Access into a powerful managed security service offering to meet surging client demand.

InteliSecure empowers its clients to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a vendor-neutral, business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation, and managed security services. In addition to maintaining longstanding best-in-class industry partnerships, InteliSecure's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk based on client need.



Executive Perspectives

Jeremy Wittkop, CTO, InteliSecure, said, "Digital Guardian is compelling from a DLP perspective based on its ability to tag information and use Behavior Analysis to identify data protection threats irrespective of content. Combining Netskope, a best-in-class cloud solution, with Digital Guardian, allows organizations to take an innovative and integrated approach to data protection. The partnership also significantly reduces the complexity and challenge of complying with more nuanced aspects of today's privacy regulations, such as GDPR."

John Quinn, Vice President of Channels, Americas, Digital Guardian, said, "We are pleased to partner with InteliSecure to provide best-in-breed data protection that safeguards corporations' sensitive data from both purposeful data theft and accidental loss. InteliSecure is already known for delivering tremendous data protection services. With the addition of Digital Guardian's rich and granular data discovery and classification capabilities, combined with flexible controls and real-time analytics, customers will see even greater value protecting their most critical data assets."

Gary Ochs, Vice President, Channel Sales, Netskope, said, "As a company committed to working with and supporting our channel partners, we are delighted to partner with InteliSecure to provide the industry's best cloud security platform. We look forward to working together and leveraging InteliSecure's data protection expertise to ensure that enterprises around the world can safely enable the cloud for their workforce with the deepest visibility and real-time, actionable control over their cloud ecosystem."

In January, InteliSecure launched its 2018 Critical Data Protection benchmark survey for senior information security and risk professionals to benchmark their critical data protection best practices. The company has been developing, innovating and advancing critical data protection solutions and services for more than 15 years. InteliSecure today is among the most experienced companies in the world at implementing critical data protection programs designed to protect against the compromise of highly sensitive intellectual property, including customer and patient records, M&A correspondence, blueprints and other mission-critical data.

About InteliSecure

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and nearly two million users globally with services tailored to protect critical data from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure's flagship Critical Data Protection program is comprised of specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, and professional services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past four consecutive years; has consistently ranked within the top 10 fastest growing businesses on the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

Track and follow the 2018 Critical Data Protection Survey on Twitter @CDP_Survey. Learn more about InteliSecure at www.intelisecure.com and @InteliSecure.

