Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Midwest, Inc., of Kansas City, MO is proud to announce the addition of over 15,000 new expendables as a result of an inventory acquisition.

"Our supply of expendables offers unique services that provide our customers substantial cost-saving potential and exceptional component availability," says Ashley Santee, Inside Sales Manager.

Over the past six years, Jet Midwest, Inc. has dismantled over 100 commercial aircraft, including Boeing 757 and 767, Airbus A310, A320, A321, A330,and Fokker 100 aircraft and associated engines.

About Jet Midwest

Jet Midwest, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft parts supplier based in Kansas City, MO with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space and with 300,000 rotable parts in stock supporting Boeing 767, 757, 737, 777, and Airbus A320, A330 series aircraft. Contact sales@jetmidwest.com or visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.

