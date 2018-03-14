Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a reseller agreement with MicaSense, one of the leading manufacturers in drone specific multispectral cameras that are widely used in the agricultural survey industry.

The MicaSense RedEdge-M camera is a turn key camera solution for agricultural and environmental survey professionals that need to collect high quality multispectral image data. The camera is widely adaptable to many UAV platforms, including the helicopters built by Global UAV's manufacturer NOVAerial Robotics Inc. ("NOVAerial").



Figure 1: MicaSense RedEdge-M camera

"We are excited to be adding MicaSense's products to our lineup. With this reseller partnership, Global UAV is looking forward to continuing the development of strong relationships with leading companies in a variety of fields. MicaSense is well known as the leader in multispectral camera solutions. NOVAerial, our UAV manufacturer, is now able to offer turn-key agricultural survey platforms with one of the best multispectral sensors available on the market today," stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

For more information about MicaSense and their products can be found on their website at https://www.micasense.com.

Post-PDAC Update

Global UAV's booth received excellent exposure at the 2018 Prospectors and Developers Conference (PDAC) in Toronto. It was a very well attended conference that saw registration total 25,606 people. This attendance record was the largest since 2013 which could be a sign of a commodity market turn-around. Global UAV had over 700 individuals stop by our booth, which was shared with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). We would like to thank everyone who visited our booth and spoke with the Global UAV team.

Global UAV to Attend AUVSI XPONENTIAL Conference in Denver, Colorado

Global UAV will be exhibiting within the Government of Alberta's pavilion at The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International AUVSI XPONENTIAL show in Denver, Colorado on May 1-3, 2018. AUVSI XPONENTIAL offers the opportunity for more than 8,500 industry leaders and forward-thinking users, from both the defense and commercial sectors, to learn the latest on policy, business use cases and technology applications in the UAV sector. The Government of Alberta, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Canada in Denver, is supporting companies including Global UAV, in the Alberta Pavilion at AUVSI XPONENTIAL. AUVSI is the world's largest non-profit organization exclusively devoted to advancing the global unmanned systems and robotics community.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

