Technavio market research analysts forecast the global packaged corn on the cob marketto grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global packaged corn on the cob market by product (fresh-packed corn on the cob and frozen-packed corn on the cob) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of unprocessed non-GMO corn on the cob as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global packaged corn on the cob market:

Health benefits of unprocessed non-GMO corn on the cob

The consumption of packaged corn on the cob is increasing due to the rising awareness of its health benefits. Unprocessed non-GMO corn offers several benefits due to its high antioxidant and fiber content and being naturally gluten-free. Yellow corn, which is the most popular variety, is a good source of carotenoid antioxidants, especially lutein and zeaxanthin. It also contains other antioxidants such as anthocyanins, protocatechuic acid and hydroxybenzoic acid, beta-carotene, caffeic acid, and ferulic acid. Corn on the cob contains a high amount of carbohydrates and fiber, which is effective in controlling blood sugar levels as the fiber slows down the rate of sugar (glucose) release into the bloodstream.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, "The demand for organic corn on the cob is increasing as it contains vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin B, and potassium. Since corn on the cob is naturally gluten-free, consumers with gluten intolerance can easily consume it. It is also beneficial for the heart and helps in reversing hypertension. These health benefits are attracting consumers toward the consumption of corn on the cob."

Global packaged corn on the cob market segmentation analysis

The increasing consumption of packaged food is driving the sales of packaged corn on the cob. The availability of packaged corn on the cob in various formats such as fresh-packed, canned, and frozen-packed are contributing to market growth. These formats increase the flexibility of purchase, storage, and instant consumption.

The Americas was the leading region for the global packaged corn on the cob market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 36%, closely followed by APAC and EMEA. The market share of the Americas is expected to witness a small increase while that of the other two regions is expected to witness a slight decline by 2022.

