BMO Named One of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute

Recognition honours those who incorporate integrity into their ecosystems

BMO one of onlytwo companies in Canada and the only bank in Canada to be honoured

TORONTO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies. BMO is one of only two companies in Canada, the only bank in Canada, and one of only four banks worldwide, to have been named to the list, underscoring the bank's commitment to values-based leadership and ethical business practices. Honorees were formally recognized at a Gala Dinner held last night by Ethisphere in conjunction with its 10thAnnual Global Ethics Summit in New York City.

According to Ethisphere, companies recognized in 2018 had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and in their communities. Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically, and committing to transparency, diversity, and inclusion were all priorities.

"Weighing the impact of every decision starts with a basic question: What do our stakeholders expect? The value we help to create goes far beyond the returns we deliver to investors. It's also measured by the positive impacts we achieve collectively, with all of our stakeholders. We consult with them regularly and are committed to rigorously measuring and reporting on BMO's performance in this regard," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"Our line of work allows us to be catalysts for creating economic growth. And as our bank moves forward, we stay agile and responsive as we adapt to, and help to create, new opportunities. At the same time, we're anchored by fundamentals that don't change - beginning with our accountability to all stakeholders as we work to earn and retain their trust. They can count on us to always demonstrate principled behaviour that is guided by our values."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient (EQ) framework. Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent).

The full list of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider- the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of$728billionas of January31, 2018, anda team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The EthisphereInstitute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

