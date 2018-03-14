Agricultural Testing Market Worth 6.29 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report" Agricultural Testing Market by Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Compost, Manure, Biosolids, Plant Tissue), Application [Safety Testing (Toxins, Pathogens, Heavy Metals), Quality Assurance], Technology (Conventional, Rapid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.56 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 72 market data Tables and35 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Agricultural Testing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-testing-market-203945812.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural commodities, increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, and rapid industrialization leading to the disposal of untreated industrial waste into the environment.

Soil segment is estimated to be the largest in 2017

The agricultural testing market, by sample, is estimated to be dominated by the soil segment, since soil testing helps to determine the fertility or the expected enhancement of the soil, which indicates nutrient deficiencies, potential toxicities from excessive fertility, and inhibitions due to the presence of non-essential trace minerals.

sk for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=203945812

Quality assurance segment set to dominate the market by2022

The agricultural testing market, by application, is projected to be dominated by the quality assurance segment during the forecast period. Increase in requirements for the quality of agrarian products in the world can be attributed to the export-oriented agricultural food sector as well as the need for implementing modern mechanisms of quality assurance, witnessed due to globalization.

Rapid technology segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The rapid technology segment is estimated to dominate the market for agricultural testing in 2017, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022. Low turnaround time, higher accuracy & sensitivity, and the capacity to test a wide range of contaminants compared to the conventional technology are the factors driving the market for rapid technology.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Major growth drivers of the region include increased adoption of advanced biotechnological methods and organic farming resulting in the need for agricultural testing, and an increase in the number of exports from the region, necessitating agricultural testing for the produce.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the services & product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany). It also includes profiles other players that also have significant share in this market such as Mérieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), and Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia).

Know more about the Agricultural Testing Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-testing-market-203945812.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee

RoadSuite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets