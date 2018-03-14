The "Acetaldehyde Market by Process, Derivative, Application, and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acetaldehyde market is estimated at USD 1.33 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2017 and 2022.

The demand for acetaldehyde is growing in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil. Acetaldehyde is mainly used as an intermediate for the synthesis of other chemicals. The major derivatives of acetaldehyde are pentaerythritol, which is used in the manufacture of synthetic resins for the paint industry; and pyridines which are used as solvents in the production of rubber and dyes.

Based on application, the water treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Acetaldehyde plays a vital role in wastewater treatment owing to its disinfectant properties. Acetaldehyde is used for the treatment of wastewater from various industries and manufacturing plants. The demand for acetaldehyde from the water treatment application is gaining momentum due to rising environmental impact, such as degradation of freshwater bodies and aquatic life by untreated wastewater, increasing population, and concerns about pollution.

The acetaldehyde market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used for the manufacture of acetaldehyde. The Asia Pacific is a strategic location for acetaldehyde manufacturers, as an overall slowdown in the global economic scenario has encouraged many established manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities in this region and, thus, increase their sales. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is expected to be primarily driven by China, India, and Japan. Key manufacturers of acetaldehyde are focusing on expanding their bases in the Asia Pacific region to increase their market shares and enhance profit margins.

The report provides company profiles and details of competitive strategies adopted by key market players, such as Celanese (US), Eastman (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), Sekab (Sweden), Showa Denko (Japan), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), Lonza (Switzerland), LCY Chemical (Taiwan), and Ashok Alco-chem (India).

