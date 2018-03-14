sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 14

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 13 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1295.85p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1287.18p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1305.51 'XD'p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1296.84 'XD'p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

