Kayako Acquired by ESW Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Kayako, a leader in customer support software, today announced that ESW Capital has acquired the company to further invest in creating a unified support experience centered around an integrated chat platform.

The modern buyer expects immediate responses across any channel they decide to communicate to the businesses they engage. Businesses are finding it difficult to ensure a consistent, unified approach to customer service that spans chat, social, email and phone. Kayako solves this problem by pulling all communications into one simple view, providing data and analytics regarding the customer's journey - then allowing the customer support agent to immediately respond via a messaging engine that can respond across a variety of channels. Kayako's platform is extremely scalable and priced well below that of our competitors, making us the top choice for companies of all sizes.

When Kayako started in 2001, customer support technology was clunky and frustrating. They turned boring, confusing software into a user experience that customers and staff love. From startups and Fortune 100 companies to charities and governments, Kayako helps teams of all sizes get better at delivering effortless customer service.

"Real-time messaging and multichannel support have become the expectations of today's buyers. By pulling together the critical components of customer communication into one platform, Kayako enables companies to connect with their customers on a more personal level while providing the ultimate real-time service. They created a platform that brings simplicity, transparency, and efficiency to support teams around the world," said Andy Tryba, the new CEO of Kayako. "Our platform combines the best features of software like Intercom and Zendesk into one, highly effective, tool. Companies can simplify their operational platforms and dramatically lower their cost, by using Kayako's single powerful solution."

ESW is thrilled to work with the 131,000 support professionals using Kayako's scalable customer service platform. We are committed to continuing the mission to improve communication and transparency for the millions of customers they support on a daily basis.

About Kayako

Kayako is a simple to use, integrated customer service platform that will truly connect you to your customers in a personal way. Combining our best in class chat platform with robust helpdesk and shared inbox functionality - Kayako helps companies manage customer conversations across all channels, improving customer satisfaction and creating a strong foundation to build upon for their customer success goals. www.kayako.com

For more information about Kayako, email us at hello@kayako.com, or call us at 1-888-952-9256

