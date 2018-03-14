Medmeme Introduces the First and Only Measurement System for Scientific Communications

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Medmeme Delta is built on top of the world's largest data warehouse of scientific dissemination and enables Medical Affairs departments to play a more strategic role

The global medical science measurement company Medmeme, LLC, has launched a platform with a unique suite of solutions to help Medical Affairs teams harness the power of published scientific data, from basic research through to post-marketing.

These solutions, which fall under the new name, Medmeme Delta, transform complex, and often chaotic, sets of global data from tens of thousands of different sources into current, credible and actionable intelligence, allowing Medical Affairs teams to align across geography and function, reduce duplicative data spend, and most importantly, measure the results of their scientific dissemination efforts.

In addition to Medmeme's industry leading metric, Share of Scientific VoiceSM, Medmeme Delta includes one-of-a-kind measurements Share of Scientific ImpactSM and Impact MultipleSM. Powered by Medmeme's Dynamic Impact Factor algorithms, these measurements offer Medical Affairs departments the only objective solution to validate their decisions and measure the results.

That's because Dynamic Impact Factor is based on companies' imperatives: by disease state, competitive drug set or mechanisms of action, enabling Medical Affairs teams to identify the best publications and scientific experts to work with and, for the first time, assess the impact of scientific conferences.

For example, Medmeme Delta helps pharma to review the competitive landscape within a specific therapeutic area at the touch of a button, and not only measure both its own and its competitors' reach in disseminating scientific information on a drug, but understand the impact of any particular journal publication, presenter, author, conference or even a specific presentation.

Medmeme Delta was launched at the Medical Affairs Professional Society's Annual Meeting, February 25-27, and is enabled through access to the world's most comprehensive, continuously updated and integrated online repository of disseminated medicaland scientific information.This includes monitoring over 14,000 global medical conferences a year.

Simon Mason, Chief Commercial Officer, Medmeme, said: "As pharma moves from simple chemicals to more complex biologics, Medical Affairs departments have an increasingly important role to play in communicating these developments to the medical world.

"Having access to the right scientific data at the right time and knowing which experts to approach or meetings to attend can make the difference between the success and failure of any product. Medmeme Delta's unique suite of solutions gives pharma the ability to work faster, achieve more and play an increasingly strategic function."

About Medmeme

Medmeme is home to the world's most comprehensive, continuously updated and integrated online repository of disseminated medical science information.

The company translates this data into actionable information that is used across the pharmaceutical sector. Its insights are most highly valued in respect of medical affairs, field medical activities, scientific communication, global R&D and commercial launches.