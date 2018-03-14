North America Welcomes European Smart Data Specialist ACTITO

QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- After opening branches in France and the Netherlands, the inauguration of an office in Quebec marks the arrival of the Belgian leader in marketing automation on North American shores

- For American and Canadian businesses exporting towards Europe, ACTITO's expansion is welcome news in light of the new GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) which will soon enter into force on the Old Continent, and the challenges it brings in terms of data privacy

If it's true that, like is often said these days, "Data is the new oil of the (digital) economy," it's also true that we are still finding our feet when it comes to managing these so-called 'big data'. For companies doing business or marketing themselves in Europe, the new GDPR rules, which will be effective as of May 25th and affect data collection, storage, treatment, enrichment as well as transformation, constitute a major challenge.

"The new regulation will be stricter than ever and could have serious consequences for companies not complying, including major fines," explains BenoÃt De Nayer, co-founder and Managing Director of ACTITO. "In times of booming international trade and new agreements such as CETA, they require a real shift in the way we are managing the privacy of our data, particularly for enterprises from the US, where regulations are less strict."

With 18 years of experience, clients all over the world and a growth of over 100% in France last year, ACTITO is perfectly equipped to help companies overcome this hurdle. Specialised in marketing automation, the Belgian company helps clients deal with all aspects of their digital marketing, from managing databases and multi-channel communication campaigns to mapping the 'customer journey' and performing data analytics.

"The servers in our Belgian data centers are located right next to those of the biggest banks - you won't find a safer place!" states Aleksandra Logist, Country Manager Canada and brand-new Head of ACTITO's latest affiliation. "This safe haven, in combination with our expertise in data management and new local presence, gives us all the tools we need to help North America's enterprises maximise their data potential, as well as manage the information in total compliance and security."