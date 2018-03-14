Technavio's latest market research report on the global polymer stabilizer market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005619/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polymer stabilizer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global polymer stabilizer market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for light stabilizers in polymers and plastics is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Light stabilizers are used to protect plastics and other materials against degradation. When plastics and other materials are exposed to UV radiation, it goes through degradation due to photo-oxidative process. This results in deterioration of mechanical properties, changes in appearance, and the formation of visible defects such as cracks. UV absorbers and HALS are the different types of light stabilizers. UV absorbers function by absorbing harmful UV radiation. Benzophenone and benzotriazole based products are considered as UV absorbers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for lightweight plastic products in automotive applications as one of the key emerging trends driving the global polymer stabilizer market:

Increasing demand for lightweight plastic products in automotive applications

The lightweight property of plastics enables manufacturers to produce better, fuel-efficient vehicles. For example, every 10% reduction in the weight of the vehicle results in a high reduction in fuel use. The stringent regulatory norms imposed on automotive manufacturers by various government across the globe is the primary reason behind the increasing use of plastics. Lightweight plastics polymers like polypropylene are used in various components of a car such as automotive bumpers, carpet fibers, gas cans, cable insulation, chemical tanks, and carpet fibers.

"Polyurethane is used in automotive suspension bushings, foam insulation panels, elastomeric wheels and tires, electrical potting compounds, flexible foam seating, cushions, and hard plastic parts. Sheathing of electrical cables, pipes, doors, and automobile instruments panels are done using PVC. Therefore, the increasing use of plastic and lightweight plastics polymers will significantly boost the growth in the global polymer stabilizing market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global polymer stabilizer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global polymer stabilizer market into the following end-users (packaging, automotive, building and construction, and consumer goods), types (heat stabilizer, antioxidants, and light stabilizer), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The packaging segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 35% share. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is consumer goods, which will account for 15% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global polymer stabilizer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 40%. By 2022, APAC will continue to dominate the market and is expected to witness a growth of nearly 2%.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005619/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com