Alpine Chalet In Exclusive Village Of Verbier, Switzerland To Be Sold At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ConciergeAuctions is to sell a classic alpine chalet on Chemin de Plan, in the heart of the fashionable resort of Verbier, on April 9th. The property, originally listed at 6.5million CHF, will sell without reserve, to the highest bidder. The auction marks the company's 13th sale in Europe and second sale in Switzerland. The first, a lake house near Geneva, sold last year and broke the world record for the highest price ever achieved for a property at auction in Europe.

Built to a traditional Swiss design, with a wood and stone facade, the property comprises 275 square metres of living space. The south facing home affords panoramic views over the mountains, with a second-floor terrace and outdoor dining area offering space to truly enjoy the beauty of the valley views. Despite its spacious dimensions, the chalet is beautifully presented throughout and has a cosy feel, with wood panelling, beamed ceilings, a charming fireplace and a rustic wooden staircase. There are five bedrooms and a finished attic, in addition to a spacious kitchen and living room. With five shower rooms/bathrooms, the chalet is the ideal property for entertaining or for operating as a seasonal rental property. A garage, with direct access to the house itself, offers storage space for three cars.

The property is two hours from Geneva Airport and three hours south of Zurich by road. Verbier is one of Europe's most popular ski destinations and offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. Les Creux TV lift station is just a three-minute walk from the property and the boutiques, restaurants, and amenities of Verbier are all accessible within 10 minutes on foot.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "With the chalet not subject to the usual Swiss residency restrictions around property acquisition, this auction offers the rare opportunity for an international buyer to purchase a home in Switzerland. It is a very exciting first Alpine auction for us. Not only is it a beautiful family home, but could equally be optimised as a holiday rental property."

An Open House will be held Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 6pm and at any other time by appointment. To book an appointment, register your details atwww.conciergeauctions.com.

Contact: Alice Lacey alice@relevanceinternational.com

+442038688700