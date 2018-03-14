Supermarket group Morrisons announced a special dividend on top of its annual payout as management expressed confidence that the company will continue to grow sales and profits. The Bradford-based grocer will pay a final ordinary dividend of 4.43p to lift the full year ordinary dividend for 2017 up 12.2% compared to the previous year to 6.09p and then up 86% to 10.9p by adding another 4p. Sales in the 53 weeks to 4 February were up 6% to £17.3bn, with like-for-like sales excluding-fuel and VAT ...

