BASFand HitGen Ltd. have entered into a research collaboration to identify novel, small molecule leads for targets of agrochemical interest to BASF.

In this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for BASF. "We are delighted to enter this collaboration with BASF, the world's largest chemical company, and a global leader in modern agrochemical research and development. This collaboration further emphasizes the role of HitGen in the rapidly developing field of DNA-encoded chemistry, and extends the application of the technology into the science of crop protection. We will work closely with BASF scientists to generate new lead compounds for their research programs to develop new solutions to agricultural challenges," said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

"BASF is excited to be working together with HitGen to explore the use of DNA-encoded library screening to identify novel chemical compounds complementing our research pipeline. The chemical universe is vast and finding truly novel chemotypes of promising initial in vitro and in vivo activity is a formidable task. We are confident that HitGen's expertise as well as the screening platform will help BASF facilitate this process," said Harold Bastiaans, Vice President Global Research and Development Insecticides, BASF Crop Protection.

Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About BASF's Crop Protection division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. BASF's Crop Protection division works with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others to help make this possible. With their cooperation, BASF is able to sustain an active R&D pipeline, an innovative portfolio of products and services, and teams of experts in the lab and in the field to support customers in making their businesses succeed. In 2016, BASF's Crop Protection division generated sales of €5.6 billion. For more information, please visit us at www.agriculture.basf.com or on any of our social media channels.

About HitGen Ltd

HitGen is a technology-driven company with headquarters and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with offices in the USA. HitGen has established a platform for small molecular discovery centred around DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs) HitGen's DELs contain more than 100 billion novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocyclic compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with tractable chemistry, and yielding proven results for the discovery of small molecule leads against precedented and unprecedented classes of biological targets. HitGen is collaborating with pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical companies and research institutes in Asia, North America and Europe to discover and develop approaches for novel medicines and agrochemical solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005730/en/

Contacts:

BASF Media:

Jasmin Tortop, 49 621 60 28412

jasmin.tortop@basf.com

or

HitGen Ltd.:

Dr. Jin Li, +86 28 85197385

Chairman and CEO

Jin.li@HitGen.com

or

Dr. Barry Morgan, +1 508 840 9646

Chief Scientific Officer

Barry.morgan@hitgen.com