Dahua Unveils H.265 XVR Product Series

HANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, has officially launched its H.265 XVR product series. After upgrading its codec format from H.264 to H.265 and then to H.265+, H.265 XVR delivers a more cost-efficient storage method with smaller storage, stronger compatibility and enhanced intelligence, solving the much higher demand on storage capability placed by the widespread use of 4K/4MP UHD devices, and offering customers and partners more business opportunities.

Equal Quality, Smaller Storage under H.265 Codec

With the H.265+/H.265 supreme compression technology applied in HDCVI products, Dahua H.265 product series provides new choices for the video surveillance industry. As a cutting-edge video codec, H.265+ is able to reduce up to 90% of transmission bandwidth and storage while maintaining excellent image quality, resulting in the use of less HDD space and resources.

Seamless Connection with Strong Compatibility

The widespread compatibility of the H.265 XVR guarantees a seamless connection with multiple cameras and all H.265 encoding-based platforms or devices. With a stronger processor, it even supports a maximum of 4 channels of intelligent video surveillance and a maximum N+N channels with IPC access, where each channel receives up to 8MP input. For existing video surveillance systems, H.265 XVR can also serve as an upgrade by replacing the storage device only. Also, by converting audio into digital signal, the entire product series supports broadcast-quality audio through lossless audio transmission, vastly improving audio quality.

XVR 4.0 Powered Intelligent Device

H.265 XVR series bring a user-friendly experience with a new generation XVR4.0 GUI interface, providing flat interface and simplified functional modules. Also, supported by anIoT system, theH.265 XVR product enables multi-dimensional surveillance by linking with diverse sensors to collect information such as temperature and humidity that can wirelessly trigger an alarm if necessary.

Keeps Working during Power-cuts with Built-in Battery

Moreover, the built-in battery in the Dahua XVR E Model can feed the XVR and cameras to keep the surveillance system working for up to 1 hour, eliminating worries from unplanned power-cuts.

Dahua H.265 XVR, which will be showcased withmany otheradvanced technologies, products and solutions at ISC West 2018 from April 11th - 13th, demonstrates Dahua's well-known reputation for "Innovation, Quality, and Service," based upon which Dahua aims to enable a safer society and smarter living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654163/Dahua_H265_Product_Series.jpg