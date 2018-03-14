NTPC Ltd has released two solar tenders totaling 2.75 GW. The first will see 750 MW tendered in the state of Andhra Pradesh, while the second is tendering 2 GW for interstate transmission system (ISTS) PV to be installed anywhere across in India. Out of the Indian government's 20 GW tender plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year, around 15 GW has already been tendered India's National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd has tendered two grid-connected large-scale utility solar PV power projects, to be installed in different states of India. 750 MW Andhra Pradesh tender The company has invited bids ...

