sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.03.2018 | 16:44
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

549300388LT7VTHCIT59

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8611 GG00BXDZMK6331st January 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited January 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for January 2018 month end at 86.11 pence per share.

The 1.28 pence reduction in the NAV was mostly driven by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, which was partially offset by the gain from the underlying investments.

More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be published in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 14 March 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire