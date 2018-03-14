UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

549300388LT7VTHCIT59

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8611 GG00BXDZMK63 31st January 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited January 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for January 2018 month end at 86.11 pence per share.

The 1.28 pence reduction in the NAV was mostly driven by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, which was partially offset by the gain from the underlying investments.

More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be published in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 14 March 2018