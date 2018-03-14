Active-Investors: Free Research Report as W.R. Grace's Quarterly Sales Gained 4% and Adjusted EPS Climbed 3%

Stock Monitor: IKONICS Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Grace's net sales grew 4% to $459.5 million compared to $440.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $5.88 million.

During Q4 2017, Grace's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased 3% to $115.1 million compared to $118.9 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Grace's loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $123.0 million, or $1.81 loss per diluted share, compared to an income of $17.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a charge of $143 million to reflect the estimated impact of the US tax reform. The Company's adjusted earnings rose 3% to $0.98 per diluted share in Q4 2017 versus $0.95 per diluted share in Q4 2016, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.97 per share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Grace's net sales advanced 7% to $1.72 billion compared to $1.60 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Grace's income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $11.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $107.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings advanced 10% to $3.40 per diluted share in FY17 versus $3.10 per diluted share in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Grace's Catalysts Technologies segment's sales grew 5% to $344.7 million compared to $328.9 million in Q4 2016, driven by higher sales volumes and a favorable currency translation. The segment's gross margin was 42.1% in the reported quarter, down 140 basis points (bps) compared to 43.5% in the prior year's same quarter, primarily due to higher manufacturing costs, including raw materials, and customer and product mix. The Catalysts Technologies segment's operating income grew 1% to $109.3 million in Q4 2017 from $107.7 million in Q4 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and a favorable currency translation. The segment's operating margin was 31.7% in the reported quarter, reflecting a decrease of 100 bps compared to Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Grace's Materials Technologies segment's net sales gained 3% to $114.8 million compared to $111.9 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to a growth in silica sales volumes, a favorable currency translation, and an acquisition. The segment's gross margin was 37.0%, down 360 bps versus the prior year's comparable quarter, attributed to higher manufacturing costs, including raw materials, and product and regional mix. The Materials Technologies segment's operating income dropped 13% to $25.2 million in Q4 2017 compared to $29.0 million in Q4 2016, due to a lower gross profit, partially offset by a favorable currency translation and the acquisition. The segment's operating margin was 22.0% in the reported quarter, representing a drop of 390 bps compared to Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

Grace's net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations jumped 19% to $319.2 million in FY17 compared to $267.5 million in FY16. The increase was primarily due to a higher pre-tax income and lower net cash taxes paid, partially offset by a payment of $30 million to satisfy a deferred payment obligation in Q1 2017. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $274.0 million in FY17, up 16% on a y-o-y basis.

During FY17, the Company spent $65.0 million to repurchase approximately 935,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Grace is forecasting sales growth to be in the range of 8% to 10%. The Company is expecting adjusted EBIT to be in the band of $440 million - $450 million, up 6% - 9% on a y-o-y basis, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.72 - $3.82, up 9% - 12% compared to FY17. Grace is estimating adjusted free cash flow to be in the band of $210 million - $250 million for FY18, reflecting increased growth and productivity capital spending.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, W.R. Grace's stock slightly fell 0.82%, ending the trading session at $66.69.

Volume traded for the day: 604.94 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.85%

After yesterday's close, W.R. Grace's market cap was at $4.49 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors