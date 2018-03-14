Sonata Announces Significant Functionality Addition to Its Enterprise Mobility Product Halosys'

BANGALORE, India, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The patented Unified Enterprise Mobile Platform has found favour with customers seeking to execute scalable mobile strategies

Sonata Software has announced that its Unified Enterprise Mobility Platform,Halosys, has been enhanced withadditional featuresthat boost optimization and usability. Some of the new features include support for bulk CURD operations, calling service function from service, distributed cache Redis, data source usage logging and analytics, OAuth/SAML authentication for admin console, custom authentication for apps, Mongo DB connector and Microservice SDK.

A few months ago, Halosys was granted a patent (USPTO# 9,491,125) for its innovation on rule based notifications. The patent was granted for key technology innovations in the Halosys platform that enable users to be notified across web, SMS, email and in-app push notifications based on events matching a pre-configured set of filters, including, the user's location, time of day, along with the data from the event's object graph.

The Mobile-First Platform includes an Enterprise Mobile Backend as a Service (mBAAS), an app lifecycle management solution and an internal app store. The Platform has APIs & SDKs for iOS, Android, Windows, Xamarin & JavaScript and supports both mobile and web applications. The platform enables businesses to rapidly build, integrate, secure, manage, deploy and analyze enterprise-mobile application portfolio. The platform, also available on Microsoft AppSource, has received positive evaluation from technology research analysts for its integrations to enterprise applications, including into SAP Hybris, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce and common databases. Availability of connectors for legacy and custom developed systems, with key authentication and notification provisions have been found very valuable.

The Halosys platform has seen significant enterprise adoption. A leading global marketing and media company has built a timesheet mobile app for its 10000+ employees, spread across various locations and partner companies on Halosys for scalable mobile program execution, enabling the company to save millions of dollars with accurate billing and payroll. Similarly, a top general contractor in the US used an 'App Factory' framework based on the Halosys platform to quickly deploy custom apps. Each app was developed in an average time frame of just five weeks - from requirements gathering to production deployment.

Sonata Software acquired Halosys, headquartered in California, in August 2015. Since then, it has continued to invest in developing the Halosys platform to be a world-class enterprise mobility platform, for the execution of Mobility strategies of B2B, B2E and B2C enterprises.

About Sonata Software

Sonatais a globaltechnology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation' methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform©, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities onISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital technologies like ADC (Application Development Centre), cloud engineering and managed services. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.