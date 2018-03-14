2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winners Announced

Ninety-five outstanding projects and individual Manufacturing 4.0 leaders will be honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Summit

SANTA CLARA, California, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership (ML) Council announces the world-class manufacturing companies and individual leaders set to receive recognition as winners of the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. ML Awards winners and their partners will be honored on June 13, 2018, at a gala celebration that concludes the 14th annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit in Huntington Beach, Calif. In addition, the High Achiever Award, Manufacturers of the Year, the Manufacturing Leader of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award winners will be announced at the gala.

To see the list of the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards winners, click here http://frost.ly/2ay

"The companies, projects, and individual leaders being honored with 2018 ML Awards are redefining excellence by embracing the technology-driven transformation that we call Manufacturing 4.0," said Global Vice President and Editorial Director and co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council David R. Brousell. "Their inspiring achievements are allowing their companies to anticipate and thrive through the dramatic changes now rippling through the global manufacturing marketplace."

The 95 projects and individuals on the list of ML Awards winners represent small and large enterprises in a wide range of manufacturing markets. They all leverage best-in-class processes, technologies, and engaged teams to set themselves apart from the competition. Winners for 2018 include Ford, IBM, Cisco Systems, Merck, The Dow Chemical Company, and Johnson Controls.

Now in its 14th year, the ML Awards program honors organizations and individuals that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Nominations are entered into 11 categories and evaluated and scored by a panel of expert judges. Ten of the ML Awards categories are for outstanding projects by a manufacturing company. Project categories include Industrial Internet of Things Leadership, Operational Excellence Leadership, and Talent Management Leadership. One category recognizes the achievements of individual manufacturing leaders.

The ML Summit is a unique, interactive gathering of manufacturing leaders from around the world. The theme for the 2018 Summit is "Accelerating the Transformation to Manufacturing 4.0." Featured speakers include Michele D'Alessandro, vice president and CIO, Manufacturing IT, Merck & Co., Inc.; Brynn Watson, Vice President, Program Management, Corporate Engineering and Program Operations, Lockheed Martin; Alex Goryachev, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Innovation Group, Cisco Systems; Praveen Jonnala, Global Vice President, IT Global Busniness Solutions, Commscope.

The nomination period for the 2019 Manufacturing Leadership Awards will open in September.

Expert judges for the 2018 ML Awards were:

David R. Brousell

Global Vice President, Research, and Editorial Director

Manufacturing Leadership Council

John Gagel

Global Senior Manager, Corporate Sustainability

Lexmark International



Ronald Castro

Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Execution

IBM

Brad Heath

CEO

VirTex Enterprises



Jeff Gallinat

Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations

Cisco Systems

Michael Packer

Director, Advanced Manufacturing Programs

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works

Val Zanchuk

President

Graphicast Inc.



David Mongrue

Vice President, Operations

The Dow Chemical Company

Michele D'Alessandro

Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Manufacturing IT

Merck & Co., Inc.

Allison Grealis

Founder and President

Women in Manufacturing

Caralynn Collens

CEO

UI Labs

Craig Bandes

President and CEO

Pixelligent, Inc.

Praveen Jonnala

Vice President, Global Business Solutions Development

Commscope

Dennis Hoeg

Vice President

North America Chief Operating Officer

Nexteer Automotive

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

Established in 2008, the Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to inspire and support manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and the industry at large through enlightened leadership. With around 1,000 senior-level members from many of the world's leading manufacturing companies, the Council focuses on the intersection of advanced technologies and the business, identifying growth and improvement opportunities in the operation, organization and leadership of manufacturing enterprises as they pursue their journeys to Manufacturing 4.0. In support of its mission, the Council produces an extensive portfolio of thought-leading content, networking events, research, industry awards, and professional development products, programs, and services for its members.

For more information and MLC membership details, please visit www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

