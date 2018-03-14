ELEMENTIS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, March 14
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Elementis PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|13/03/2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|14/03/2018
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6.75%
|1.14%
|7.90%
|463,942,238
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|5.00%
|0.83%
|5.85%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0002418548
|31,344,724
|6.75%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|31,344,724
|6.75%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|1,161,860
|0.25%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|1,161,860
|0.25%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash
Settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|4,148,611
|0.89%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|4,148,611
|0.89%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X')
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|See Attachment
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|14 March, 2018
This notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.8.12 R(1) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook.
Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999
14 March 2018
Section 9 Attachment
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|4.57%
|0.90%
|5.48%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association