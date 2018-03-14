Ethereum News UpdateEthereum prices are down on Wednesday morning, but then again, so are prices for all the major cryptos. Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Cardano, Stellar-they all have flashing red numbers beside their names.This is not surprising.Cryptocurrencies are in a bear market right now. I expect the entire market to move in tandem, except when there's specific news in the opposite direction. And that's where things get weird.One of the "altcoins" on Ethereum's platform got very good news yesterday, yet its price was down 6.4% overnight. How is that possible?Before we get to the price analysis, let's backtrack for a moment. Which.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...