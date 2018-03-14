US retail sales unexpectedly worsened last month in what was the third consecutive month of decline. The US Census Bureau revealed that total sales were down 0.1% month-on-month when they had been expected to improve 0.3%, while retail sales for January were revised higher to show a smaller decline of 0.1% from the 0.3% reported initially. Excluding automobiles, retail sales rose 0.2% but this was short of the 0.4% consensus forecast, with a mixed performance across subsectors. Non-store ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...