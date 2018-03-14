Stora Enso Issues New EUR 300 Million Bond

HELSINKI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 March 2018 at 18.00 EET

Stora Enso has successfully issued a new EUR 300 million bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bond matures in March 2028 and pays a fixed coupon of 2.5%. The issue price was 99.633, equivalent to a yield of 2.542% and Euro Mid-swaps +150 basis points. There are no financial covenants for the bond. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The bookrunners for the transaction are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and NatWest.

"Accelerated growth during the past four consecutive quarters while at the same time strengthening our balance sheet is yet another proof point of successful transformation, evidenced also by recent credit rating upgrades. Net debt to operational EBITDA has improved by 0.5 to 1.4 by the end of 2017. We will continue to manage our bond portfolio efficiently and proactively", says Group Treasurer Martin Ros.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

